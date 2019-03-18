Aamrapali Dubey has a special Holi gift for fans—Here's what we know

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has an ocean of fan following. She has several blockbuster movies and chartbuster dance numbers to her credit. The current number one in the Bhojpuri film industry recently shared her Holi plans.

The actress was recently asked about her special Holi gift for fans, to which she replied by saying, “this time my gift to the fans is that I will be seen as a judge on TV for the first time. And what gift can I give them, in fact, I would love if the audience watches the show and appreciates. That would be their gift to me.”

Aamrapali will be seen as a judge on TV show 'Memsaab No 1' on Big Ganga channel. The actress revealed that she will judge participating housewives on the show and it's going to be a fun entertainer.

She requested the audience to watch the show and shower their love upon it.

The leading lady remains one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is the hot favourite amongts cine buffs.

The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year.