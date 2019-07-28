Aamrapali Dubey hits the gym in style, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Aamrapali Dubey has shared some inspirational videos straight from her gym and also revealed the reason behind hitting the gym.

Sharing a picture of herself in her gym wear, Aamrapali wrote, "When you are in the same hotel as @bhumipednekar and her morning workout post inspires you to work out post-shooting."

She also shared a video of herself and wrote, "Stronger everyday

Starting from today."

Aamrapali forayed into the showbiz industry as a Bhojpuri actress in the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. Over a span of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

She will be next seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali is much-liked by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.