Aamrapali Dubey is no KKR fan but Andre Russell is her 'man' and we have proof!

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell stole the show in Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While fans still can't stop going gaga over Russell, celebs from the entertainment world have started praising him as well. One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Aamrapali Dubey took to Instagram to laud the player.

Along with sharing a picture of Russell, she wrote, “Well, I am not a KKR fan much, but this MANNN !!! What a game @ar12russell hatttss off to you”

Check out her post:

Aamrapali is one of the highest-paid actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has a huge fan following. With over 550,000 followers on Instagram, the actress is a big name in the Bhojpuri entertainment world.

Dubey is currently shooting for 'Thik Hai' which also stars superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The two share a great bond off-screen as well and fans love to see them together.

The film 'Thik Hai' is written as well as directed by Santosh Mishra and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.