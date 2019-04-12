close

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey-Khesari Lal Yadav's Marad Abhi Baccha Ba clocks 100 million views on Youtube

Bhojpuri film industry's leading on-screen couple Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav might have shared the screen together in a movie but their songs certainly keep the audiences alive. A peppy dance number titled 'Marad Abhi Baccha Ba' has garnered 100 million views on Youtube.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Aamrapali shared a screenshot. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The song is penned by Pawan Pandey and composed by Madhukar Anand.It is from their successful movie Dulhin Ganga Paar ke.

Produced by Arvind Anand and co-produced by R.S. Pandey under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke is directed by Aslam Shaikh. The film stars Kajal Raghwani in the lead role and introduced Khesari's eight-year-old daughter Kriti.

The film witnessed a bumper opening and has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the ongoing year.

The film also has Trisha Khan, Awadhesh Mishra, KK Goswami, Brajesh Tripathi, Deepak Sinha, Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Prakash Jais, Shakeela Majeed, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayushi Tiwari, Sweety Singh, Anjali, Sanjeev Mishra and Irfan Khan. The music for the film has been composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav 'Kavi Ji' , Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey. The cinematography is by south Indian film industry's Thamban.

