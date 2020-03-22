Aamrapali Dubey lauds doctors, nurses working amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Aamrapali Dubey shared a heartwarming post dedicated to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff working day and night amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. She posted a picture of a group of doctors stationed at a hospital and the text on the photo reads, “Not all heroes wear capes. Right now they wear medical uniforms.” This post is totally apt looking at the current situation where in the world is battling the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Those in the medical profession are truly the warriors and should be applauded for their 24x7 duty.

Take a look at Aamrapali’s post here:

Earlier, Aamrapali had urged her fans to wear masks to contain the virus.

To counter the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, India on Sunday is observing Janata Curfew, an idea proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are staying indoors as much as possible as preventive measures.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Sunday that the number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 341. Seven people have died so far.