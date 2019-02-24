Aamrapali Dubey looks gorgeous in a black lehenga—Pic

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey is not only one of the most sought after actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, but is also hailed as ' YouTube Queen'. The actress's pics and videos go viral in no time and her fans are always excited to know more about their favourite actress.

Dubey took to Instagram and shared a picture in a black lehenga. She looks drop dead gorgeous in the pic.

Check it out:

The caption is, “ Loved the outfit ...new things coming up soon”

Well, we wonder what ' new things' the actress is referring to!

Aamrapali has a huge fan base with over 500,000 followers on Instagram and keeps her fans engaged by regularly sharing updates from her life.

On the work front, Aamrapali has a busy 2019 calendar. She has back-to-back films lined up for release this year. It is to be noted that this year, she will be seen sharing screen space with almost all the top actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Aamrapali has films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

She is paired opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in most of the films.