Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey looks stunning in her latest Instagram post

Aamrapali Dubey is one of the most successful actresses of Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali Dubey looks stunning in her latest Instagram post

New Delhi: One of the most successful Bhojpuri actresses Aamrapali Dubey, who is also known as ' YouTube Queen' is an avid social media user. Her pics and videos often go viral and fans are always excited to know more about their favourite actress.

In her latest Instagram post, Aamrapali strikes a pose in an Orange dress.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali @aamrapali1101) on

The caption is, “Looking forward to life like...”

Aamrapali has a huge fan base with over 500,000 followers on Instagram and keeps her fans engaged by regularly sharing updates from her life.

On the work front, Aamrapali has a busy 2019 calendar. She has back-to-back films lined up for release this year. It is to be noted that this year, she will be seen sharing screen space with almost all the top actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Aamrapali has films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

She is paired opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in most of the films.

Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsDinesh Lal Yadav
