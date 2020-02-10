हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Breaking
  • Supreme Court's strong observation on Shaheen Bagh protests: How can you block public road for such a long time?
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's 'Love Dahej' song goes viral - Watch

The song is titled Love Marriage Mein Dahej Kaisa Raja and it is a single from 'Love Dahej' album.

Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua&#039;s &#039;Love Dahej&#039; song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest song 'Love Dahej' has set YouTube on fire and has been liked by the audiences. As it is, fans eagerly await to watch the lead pair of Aamrapali and Nirahua together on the big screens. 

The song is titled Love Marriage Mein Dahej Kaisa Raja and it is a single from 'Love Dahej' album. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey have sung the song themselves, making it even more special for the fans.

Watch 'Love Dahej' song here: 

Vinay Vinayak has composed the music and Azad Singh has penned the lyrics. The concept and direction is by Rakesh Thakar aka Raka.

The song has crossed 5,571,788 views on YouTube so far. 

Aamrapali is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She has worked with almost all the A-listers and renowned filmmakers. Nirahua and Aamrapali have featured in several hit films and delivered various blockbuster performances. 

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

 
 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadavlove dahejlove dahej songbhojpuri video
Next
Story

Monalisa sizzles in a burning red saree, presents new look on social media

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Supreme Court: Amendment to SC/ST Act remains intact, provision continues for immediate arrest