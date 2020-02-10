Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's 'Love Dahej' song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest song 'Love Dahej' has set YouTube on fire and has been liked by the audiences. As it is, fans eagerly await to watch the lead pair of Aamrapali and Nirahua together on the big screens.

The song is titled Love Marriage Mein Dahej Kaisa Raja and it is a single from 'Love Dahej' album. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey have sung the song themselves, making it even more special for the fans.

Watch 'Love Dahej' song here:

Vinay Vinayak has composed the music and Azad Singh has penned the lyrics. The concept and direction is by Rakesh Thakar aka Raka.

The song has crossed 5,571,788 views on YouTube so far.

Aamrapali is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She has worked with almost all the A-listers and renowned filmmakers. Nirahua and Aamrapali have featured in several hit films and delivered various blockbuster performances.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.



