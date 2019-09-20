Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's romantic pic from movie sets is all things love—See inside

New Delhi: One of the leading Bhojpuri on-screen pairs Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are adored by the audiences for their chemistry. Their powerful performances in movies ahve often broken several records at the Box Office.

The leading lady recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from the song shoot of their upcoming venture 'Nirahua The Leader'. She wrote in the caption: Kisi din banungi main Raja ki Rani #nirahuatheleader #songshoot

A few days back, the first look of the movie was shared online and it was well-received by the fans.

'Nirahua The Leader' also stars hot cake Anjana Singh in a special role, reportedly.

Aamrapali and Nirahua were last seen together in 'Lallu Ki Laila' which was helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay. The venture was jointly produced by Ratnakar Kumar and Susheel Singh.