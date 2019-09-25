Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh's 'Babu Babu' song trending on YouTube—Watch

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are two of the most famous faces of the Bhojpuri film world. Both actors have several successful films to their credit and whenever they team up, fans are excited to watch them share the frame.

Audio of Aamrapali and Pawan Singh's song 'Babu Babu' from 'Sher Singh' had been unveiled recently and is trending on YouTube.

The song, sung by Pawan Singh & Priyanka Singh, is on the 10th spot on YouTube's trending list.

Don't believe us? Here is a screenshot:

If you still haven't listened to this song, check it out here:

With the audio such a big hit, the video song is expected to receive a great response as well!

Coming to 'Sher Singh', the film is slated to arrive in theatres this Dussehra.

It is produced and directed by Shashank Rai and is one of the most awaited films of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Are you ready to watch Aamrapali and Pawan weave magic on the silver screens?