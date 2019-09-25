close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh's 'Babu Babu' song trending on YouTube—Watch

Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh's song 'Babu Babu' from 'Sher Singh' had been unveiled recently and is trending on YouTube.

Aamrapali Dubey- Pawan Singh&#039;s &#039;Babu Babu&#039; song trending on YouTube—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are two of the most famous faces of the Bhojpuri film world. Both actors have several successful films to their credit and whenever they team up, fans are excited to watch them share the frame.

Audio of Aamrapali and Pawan Singh's song 'Babu Babu' from 'Sher Singh' had been unveiled recently and is trending on YouTube.

The song, sung by Pawan Singh & Priyanka Singh, is on the 10th spot on YouTube's trending list.

Don't believe us? Here is a screenshot:

If you still haven't listened to this song, check it out here:

With the audio such a big hit, the video song is expected to receive a great response as well!

Coming to 'Sher Singh', the film is slated to arrive in theatres this Dussehra.

It is produced and directed by Shashank Rai and is one of the most awaited films of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Are you ready to watch Aamrapali and Pawan weave magic on the silver screens?

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyPawan SinghSher Singhbhojpuri video
Next
Story

Pawan Singh's latest Bhojpuri song 'Hamaar Wala Dance' goes viral on internet—Watch

Must Watch

PT55S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour