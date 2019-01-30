Aamrapali Dubey raises the temperature with her hot song shoot photo

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey is one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has an ocean of fans. The actress is a regular social media user and her pictures and videos go viral in no time.

In her latest Instagram post, Aamrapali raises the temperature by sharing a still from her upcoming song. Captioned as 'Song Shoot', the picture has already started receiving attention from fans.

Check it out :

The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cinegoers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Amrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

In November last year, the actress tried her hand at singing as well and lent her voice to a devotional song on the festival of Chhat Puja.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.