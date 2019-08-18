Aamrapali Dubey shares her fitness secret—Here's what she said

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey left everybody stunned with her massive transformation by sheding kilos. In an interaction with Lehren Bhojpuri, Aamrapali talked about what motivated her to lose weight and how she did so.

She revealed that she is a big foodie and loves to have junk food. However, when she realised that her body weight has started affecting her bones, the actress decided to lose weight to avoid health problems in old age.

Aamrapali also said that she lost her weight solely through dieting. She revealed that she used to workout earlier as well but most of her weight loss credit goes to dieting. “30% gym, 40% diet”, she said with a laugh.

The actress is a rage on social media and often shares workout pics, leaving fans motivated to adapt a healthy lifestyle.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan