Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey shares new look for upcoming film 'Raj Mahal'—Pics

Aamrapali Dubey shares new look for upcoming film &#039;Raj Mahal&#039;—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the finest actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali Dubey is an internet sensation. The stunner is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her personal and professional life.

In her latest Instagram posts, Aamrapali shared a few pics from her upcoming film 'Raj Mahal'. The actress can be seen in a new avatar and looks gorgeous, as always!

Aamrapali will share screen space with Amrish Singh in the movie. 'Raj Mahal' also features KK Goswami, Umakant, Neelam Singh and Pallavi Kohli in pivotal roles. It is directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu.

It is produced by Deepak Parashar, Rohit Rai and Ramesh Kumar. The music is composed by Dhananjay Mishra and DOP is Devendra Tiwari. 

Amrish has also worked in a film titled 'Love Marriage' with Akshara Singh. It is slated to release on November 1, 2019.

Aamrapali Dubey, Raj Mahal, Amrish Singh
