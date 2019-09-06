Aamrapali Dubey shares the first poster of Sher Singh starring Pawan Singh- See inside

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film with Pawan Singh titled Sher Singh.

Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Aamrapali wrote, "We are coming to your nearest cinemas this Durga Puja #SherSingh a film full of romance and drama we hope you’ll like it directed by one of the coolest directors I have so far worked with @shashank_rai_ and romancing none other than Power Star @singhpawan999."

'Sher Singh' is produced and directed by Shashank Rai and is one of the most awaited films of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Aamrapali will also be seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.