Aamrapali Dubey shoots sizzling dance video, shares clip on social media—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is known for her blockbuster movies and chartbuster songs. Recently, the actress shot for a sizzling dance number and shared a video link on social media.

Aamrapali donned a red dress and can be seen grooving to the peppy dance track.

Watch her video:

She also shared a picture:

The actress did not reveal details about the song, keeping the movie name etc under wraps.

Aamrapali is one of the finest and most popular Bhojpuri actresses. She remains the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri film industry. Having worked with almost all the A-listers, Aamrapali has in a short span of career made waves already.

Aamrapali acted in daily soaps before foraying into movies. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The audience loves to watch them together on the big screens and together they have featured in a number of blockbuster hits.