close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey shoots sizzling dance video, shares clip on social media—Watch

Aamrapali is one of the finest and most popular Bhojpuri actresses. 

Aamrapali Dubey shoots sizzling dance video, shares clip on social media—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is known for her blockbuster movies and chartbuster songs. Recently, the actress shot for a sizzling dance number and shared a video link on social media.

Aamrapali donned a red dress and can be seen grooving to the peppy dance track.

Watch her video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Small lil dancing piece from today 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

She also shared a picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

The actress did not reveal details about the song, keeping the movie name etc under wraps.

Aamrapali is one of the finest and most popular Bhojpuri actresses. She remains the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri film industry. Having worked with almost all the A-listers, Aamrapali has in a short span of career made waves already.

Aamrapali acted in daily soaps before foraying into movies. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The audience loves to watch them together on the big screens and together they have featured in a number of blockbuster hits.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey danceaamrapali dubey picsAmrapali DubeyBhojpuri stars
Next
Story

Monalisa oozes oomph in this blingy outfit-See pic

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Know percentage of voting in fourth phase till yet