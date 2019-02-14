हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey steals hearts in her latest picture on Valentine's Day — Take a look

Her latest picture is having her fans fall in love with the Bhojpuri actress all the more. 

Aamrapali Dubey steals hearts in her latest picture on Valentine&#039;s Day — Take a look
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The highest paid Bhojpuri actress, Aamrapali Dubey enjoys a solid fanbase who love to watch her movies and groove to her chartbuster songs. The stunner of an actress is quite an avid social media user and keeps her account updated with the latest pictures and videos.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the YouTube queen wished her fans on Instagram along with a lovely picture of herself. In the picture, Aamrapali is seen twirling in a pastel blue lengenga. 

Happy Valentine's day everyone __

On the work front, Aamrapali has a busy 2019 calender. She has back-to-back films lined up for release this year. It is to be noted that this year, she will be seen sharing screen space with almost all the top actors of Bhojpuri cinema. 

Amrapali has films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others. 

She is paired opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in most of the films.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAamrapali Dubey Valentine's DayNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadav
