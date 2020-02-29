Aamrapali Dubey teases fans with fresh stills from her Holi-special song

Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post has got her fans dancing with joy as she is set to release another song on the occasion of Holi. For the special song, she has collaborated with actor-producer Pravesh Lal and stills from the shoot are proof that the track will be a big hit.

"New dhamaka coming this Holi with Pravesh Lal," Aamrapali captioned her post. The pictures feature Aamrapali in a neon top and denim shorts. She and Pravesh dance like no one's watching.

Here's what she posted:

Another song of Aamrapali, titled 'Saali Se Rangwa Laiha Ho' is highly-awaited. In the teaser, she stuns in a red outfit and plays Holi with her friends and sets the mood straight. She also teases another person and smears colour on his face.

As Holi round the corner, another song of Aamrapali with frequent co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has taken over social media. Though an old one, but 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' rules the playlist.

The Bhojpuri industry is buzzing with songs dedicated to celebrate the festival and tracks by popular stars are now ruling the chartbusters.