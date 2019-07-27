Aamrapali Dubey wishes Arvind Akela Kallu on his birthday with a throwback TikTok video - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey recently posted a TikTok video on Instagram to wish her colleague Arvind Akela Kallu a very happy birthday. In the throwback video, the duo can be seen lip-syncing to a popular Bhojpuri track.

"Happiest birthday, Arvind Akela Kallu. May God bless you with everything you wish for," Aamrapali captioned the post.

The video has been liked by several of their fans and many wished Arvind too.

Take a look.

The same video was posted by Aamrapali in May with the caption, "Yeh duet banane ke do bohot mahatvapurna kaaran - Pehla ki mujhe Arvind Akela Kallu ji ki aawaz bohot zyada pasand hai aur dusra KYUNKI MUJHE CHIPS KHANE HAI #noplanstokiss."

Arvind is a singer-turned-actor like many of the stars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Aamrapali started off her career as a TV actress and is now one of the top-rated stars of the industry. She has a solid fanbase amongst the Bhojpuri cinema buffs and is also one of the most-followed actresses of the industry on social media platforms as well.