Aamrapali Dubey's hilarious 'chips' TikTok video with Arvind Akela Kallu is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri star Aamrapalo Dubey has a solid fanbase amongst the Bhojpuri cinema buffs. She has a massive fanbase on social media platforms as well. She recently posted a TikTok video link on Instagram where she has recorded a duet with another Bhojpuri star Arvind Akela Kallu.

In the hilarious video, she and Arvind can be seen lip-syncing to a popular track. In the caption she wrote: “Yeh duet banane ke 2 bohot mahatvapurna kaaran Pehla ki mujhe @arvindakelakallu ji ki aawaz bohot zyada pasand hai aur dusra KYUNKI MUJHE CHIPS KHANE HAI #noplanstokiss.”

Like several others, Arvind Akela Kallu is also a famous singer turned actor in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali is one of the finest and most popular Bhojpuri actresses. She remains the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri film industry. Having worked with almost all the A-listers, Aamrapali has in a short span of career made waves already.

Aamrapali acted in daily soaps before foraying into movies. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

