close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's hilarious 'chips' TikTok video with Arvind Akela Kallu is unmissable—Watch

Like several others, Arvind Akela Kallu is also a famous singer turned actor in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s hilarious &#039;chips&#039; TikTok video with Arvind Akela Kallu is unmissable—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri star Aamrapalo Dubey has a solid fanbase amongst the Bhojpuri cinema buffs. She has a massive fanbase on social media platforms as well. She recently posted a TikTok video link on Instagram where she has recorded a duet with another Bhojpuri star Arvind Akela Kallu.

In the hilarious video, she and Arvind can be seen lip-syncing to a popular track. In the caption she wrote: “Yeh duet banane ke 2 bohot mahatvapurna kaaran Pehla ki mujhe @arvindakelakallu ji ki aawaz bohot zyada pasand hai aur dusra KYUNKI MUJHE CHIPS KHANE HAI #noplanstokiss.”

Like several others, Arvind Akela Kallu is also a famous singer turned actor in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali is one of the finest and most popular Bhojpuri actresses. She remains the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri film industry. Having worked with almost all the A-listers, Aamrapali has in a short span of career made waves already.

 

Aamrapali acted in daily soaps before foraying into movies. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

 

 

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyArvind Akela Kallubhojpuri TikToktiktoktiktok videosbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa unleashes her 'swag' in her latest Instagram post-See pic

Must Watch

PT2M53S

5W1H: Mamata govt refuses Cyclone Fani review meeting with PM Modi