Aamrapali Dubey's latest desi avatar will leave you mesmerised!

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is making heads turn in her latest desi look. She took to Instagram and shared wearing a stunning lehenga-choli. Aamrapali has over a million followers on social media.

Check it out here:

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together.