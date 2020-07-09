हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's latest desi avatar will leave you mesmerised!

Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is making heads turn in her latest desi look. She took to Instagram and shared wearing a stunning lehenga-choli. Aamrapali has over a million followers on social media.

Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s latest desi avatar will leave you mesmerised!

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is making heads turn in her latest desi look. She took to Instagram and shared wearing a stunning lehenga-choli. Aamrapali has over a million followers on social media.

Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeybhojpuri actressbhojpuri videosNirahua
Next
Story

This pic of Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh calls for a freeze frame
  • 7,67,296Confirmed
  • 21,129Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Arrest or Surrender Vikas Dubey?