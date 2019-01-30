हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's latest pic has got us hooked—See pic

The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. 

Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s latest pic has got us hooked—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey can easily be called the 'social media queen'. She is known for her blockbuster films and chartbuster songs. The actress is currently busy shooting for 'Saiyyan Thanedaar'.

Aamrapali recently shared two of her pictures, where one is from the sets of her upcoming film while the other one happens to be from a different shoot. In the second picture, she can be seen eating an apple but it's her stern look which has got us hooked.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My two favourites in one frame saree and food #alwayshungry

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

Well, the star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cine-goers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Aamrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

 

