Aamrapali Dubey's latest pic is a perfect meme material—Find out why

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey's latest picture is a killer meme material. Why? Well, the top actress from Bhojpuri cinema is an avid social meida user and shares her posts regularly with fans.

In her recent post, she shared a movie still and captioned it: “The expression when you find out that he’s texting someone else.”

Well, now you know why it's perfect for a meme blast. The hilarious caption by the actress proves that she does have a great sense of humour.

On the work front, her movie 'Nirahua Chalal London' has hit the screens and is running successfully in Mumbai, Nepal and Bihar. She even thanked her fans for liking the venture.

Aamrapali's on-screen jodi with Nirahua remains the favourite amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. She has in fact delivered most of her superhit films with the actor and has a couple of big movies lined-up for release.

The star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Aamrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.