Aamrapali Dubey's latest picture from London is breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Aamrapali Dubey is busy shooting for her upcoming film with co-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in London. The film is titled 'Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani.

Aamrapali recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a traditional outfit. She captioned it, "Love in London."

Needless to say, the actress looks ethereal in her outfit.

Aamrapali and Nirahua's are one of the sought after actors in the Bhojpuri industry. The fans adore watching them together and eagerly wait for their movies.

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.