Aamrapali Dubey's new Holi song Kaise Kati Phagunwa Rajaji released-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar's Aamrapali Dubey's most-awaited Holi song Kaise Kati Phagunwa Rajaji has been unveiled. The song has been crooned by Pravesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey.

It has been penned by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

On the work front, Aamrapali has a lot of projects lined up in 2019. She has back-to-back films lined up for release this year. The sources reveal that she will be seen sharing screen space with some of the popular actors of the Bhojpuri cinema in this year.

Aamrapali has films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

Her chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is visible in most of the films.