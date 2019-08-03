close

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's sensual dance in a green saree-Watch

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's latest Instagram update has wreaked havoc on social media. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which she can be seen dancing on a popular Bhojpuri song.

Aamrapali Dubey's sensual dance in a green saree-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's latest Instagram update has wreaked havoc on social media. The actress recently shared a video of herself in which she can be seen dancing on a popular Bhojpuri song.

The actress can be seen donning a green saree and her sensuous moves were quick to grab the attention of the netizens. Check the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A

Aamrapali made her debut in the world of glamour as a Bhojpuri actress in the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. Over a span of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

She will be next seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali loved by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.

