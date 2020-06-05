Aamrapali Dubey's sizzling Bhojpuri song 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' from Nirahua Hindustani 3 keeps YouTube buzzing - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey's sizzling dance number 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' from 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has once again set YouTube on fire. The track has been sung by Kalpana and has got Aamrapali dancing to some cool, foot-tapping number.

Watch it here, in case you missed:

The music is composed by Rajnish Mishra. The lyrics are penned by Aazad Singh. The song has garnered as many as 3,916,434 views on YouTube as of now. Aamrapali's Marathi mulgi avatar has struck a chord with the viewers as the foot-tapping song will make you wanna dance.

Nirahua and Amrapali's superhit on-screen jodi has delivered a number of blockbuster hits. Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It is directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.