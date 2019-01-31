हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's sultry moves in 'Beer Peeke Chhori' song is giving us major throwback feels—Watch

The actress is currently busy shooting for 'Saiyyan Thanedaar'.

Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s sultry moves in &#039;Beer Peeke Chhori&#039; song is giving us major throwback feels—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is known for her blockbuster movies and chartbuster songs. The pretty-looking actress is also one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.

While we were checking out her superhit dance numbers, a throwback song titled 'Beer Peeke Chhori' caught our attention. Aamrapali can be seen grooving to the foot-tapping number and her sultry moves are unmissable.

Watch it here:

The actress is currently busy shooting for 'Saiyyan Thanedaar'.

Well, the star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cine-goers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAmrapali Dubeybeer peeke chhori songBhojpuri songsThrowback Thursday
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey's sensational dance on Raveena Tandon-Govinda's 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' song is unmissable—Watch

Must Watch

5W1H: Manohar Parrikar denies any mention of Rafale deal while meeting Rahul Gandhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close