Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey's 'sunkissed' red hot pic sets social media on fire!

Aamrapali Dubey's recent picture has been liked by 28,740 users so far. 

Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s &#039;sunkissed&#039; red hot pic sets social media on fire!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is known for her hit movies and chartbuster tracks. The actress has a huge fan following and is adored for her blockbuster movies. A quite popular celebrity on social media, Aamrapali recently posted a picture from the sets of her next shoot. 

And she looks ravishing in a shining red co-ords with golden pattern. She captioned the picture as, "Sunkissed a bit #songshoot"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunkissed a bit  #songshoot

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Her picture has been liked by many and received appreciation from fans. The photo has been clicked from her song shoot. 

Aamrapali's recent picture has been liked by 28,740 users so far. 

The actress has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. And she is also reported to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the movie business. 

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. 

 

 

Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsbhojpuri videobhojpuri actress
Aamrapali Dubey's charm and Nirahua's swag is unmissable in Romeo Raja's first look

