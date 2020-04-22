Aap hi caption batae: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh tells fans, can you think of one?

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hotcake Akshara Singh has kept her fans hooked to her latest post on Instagram. She shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a sari and asked her fans to choose a caption for the post. Akshara looks like a million bucks in the picture. She drapes a black and orange sari and festoons her look with jhumkis and a small bindi. “Aap hi caption batae,” she wrote in Hindi.

Take a look:

Folks, can you think of a caption? One comment in the thread read, “In aankon ki masti me mastane hazaron hain” while another fan wrote, “Beauty at its best”.

Amid the quarantine break, Akshara has found a new way to avoid boredom and at the same time, she is entertaining her Instafam too. She has taken the TikTok route and posting some hilarious as well as interesting videos on Instagram.

Check these out, in case you haven’t:

On the work front, Akshara’s next projects are 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage', opposite Amrish Singh.

To help the government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus, Akshara has contributed Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar.