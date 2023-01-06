After accusing Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh of misconduct, actress Yamini Singh releases new video - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's top singer-actor Pawan Singh has been accused of misconduct by a co-star named Yamini Singh. In her explosive claims, she alleged in her interview with News18 Hindi that the power star of Bhojpuri movies misbehaved with her and maintained that 'she will not tolerate it at any cost'. After levelling the accusations of 'misbehaviour', she has released a video on Instagram, bashing other news reports who have misquoted her and used 'compromise' and sexual misconduct instead of her only talking about 'misbehaviour on sets'.

Yamini released the video saying, 'अर्थ का अनर्थ ऐसे होता है, बोला कुछ और, लिखा कुछ और, और छप के आया कुछ और। वाह रे वाह

In an interview with a media channel, some misunderstandings happened which is fine.

“COMPROMISE” is a big word, which I will never ever use for anyone because I know the meaning of it.

People are spicing up things and exaggerating the small topic which technically took place because of some misunderstanding.

So, My simple reply to all, in simple words, is that

"I respect all my co-stars and I worship my work"

Earlier, in her interview, Yamini told the Hindi portal, "I want to clarify one thing that he (Pawan Singh) often says about offering me my first film in the industry. But let me tell you all that he did not give me the first film. I was offered the film by director Arvind Choubey and it was titled 'Boss'. Let me clear one more misconception that neither Pawan Singh nor any director was the one to get me out of it. In fact, I myself left this film."

Adding more, she said, "I always thought him to be a good person and admired his singing. When we met for the first time on the sets, I praised him but didn't know him till then. I would like to ask his fans that if someone asks their mother, sister, daughter-in-law or daughter to do something inappropriate and wrong, will you still idolise that person? That day, I had taken a vow that I will stay in this industry and work with everyone but will never work with Pawan Singh."

She claimed that when she signed Boss movie, she faced ill-treatment. "I got a call at 9 pm and was asked to get into an auto and come to studio. When I asked, 'at this hour?', the person replied, 'don't you want to work in the film?' I said, 'do you also talk to Pawan Singh like this, to which I got a reply saying that 'he is a superstar. I too am a superstar, said I and banged the phone down."

"After this I left the film. During this incident, he didn't stand up for me, so isn't this wrong.?"

On the work front, Yamini will share screen space with Khesari Lal Yadav in 'Godfather'.