After intimate MMS leak, Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu shares heartfelt message in new video - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu hogged the limelight for her intimate MMS leak a couple of days back. The private video with her boyfriend went viral on the internet. Later, the actress urged her fans to delete it.

Trisha Kar Madhu, who is an avid social media user, shared an Instagram Reel with a strong heartfelt message which in a cryptic post hints at the MMS leak video. She wrote: जीत निश्चित हो तो कायर भी लड़ सकते है। बहादुर वो कहलाते है जो हार निश्चित हो, फिर भी मैदान नहीं छोड़ते। Or kitna ganda bolna hai bolia sab accept hai sar jhukakar,kiuki samay apki bari apki isilia play vi app kro#keepsupporting #thankyou #reels #trishakarmadhuofficial

Sometime back, she also released her new upcoming track titled 'Viral Bhaiyil Facebook Pe'. The song has been sung by Rakesh Mishra and Surbhi Shivani. It features Trisha and Rakesh in the lead. The music is composed by Chhotu Rawat and Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, after her controversial private video got leaked, Madhu even took to social media to warn those who reportedly made the video go viral. However, she did not clarify who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms.

Madhu also put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

The 27-year-old actress is a native of West Bengal and made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, as per IANS.