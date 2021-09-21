हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bhojpuri actress

After intimate MMS leak, Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu shares heartfelt message in new video - Watch

Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu hogged the limelight for her intimate MMS leak a couple of days back. The private video with her boyfriend went viral on the internet. Later, the actress urged her fans to delete it. 

After intimate MMS leak, Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu shares heartfelt message in new video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu hogged the limelight for her intimate MMS leak a couple of days back. The private video with her boyfriend went viral on the internet. Later, the actress urged her fans to delete it. 

Trisha Kar Madhu, who is an avid social media user, shared an Instagram Reel with a strong heartfelt message which in a cryptic post hints at the MMS leak video. She wrote: जीत निश्चित हो तो कायर भी लड़ सकते है। बहादुर वो कहलाते है जो हार निश्चित हो, फिर भी मैदान नहीं छोड़ते। Or kitna ganda bolna hai bolia sab accept hai sar jhukakar,kiuki samay apki bari apki isilia play vi app kro#keepsupporting #thankyou #reels #trishakarmadhuofficial

Sometime back, she also released her new upcoming track titled 'Viral Bhaiyil Facebook Pe'. The song has been sung by Rakesh Mishra and Surbhi Shivani. It features Trisha and Rakesh in the lead. The music is composed by Chhotu Rawat and Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, after her controversial private video got leaked, Madhu even took to social media to warn those who reportedly made the video go viral. However, she did not clarify who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms.

Madhu also put out a Facebook post where she said: "God is watching everything. In a bid to defame me, some people made this video viral. I did not even imagine that some people of Bihar are having such low standards."

The 27-year-old actress is a native of West Bengal and made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, as per IANS. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bhojpuri actressTrisha Kar Madhuprivate videotrisha kar madhu MMStrisha kar madhu videobhojpuri videos
Next
Story

After private video leak, Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu releases new viral song on Facebook - Watch

Must Watch

PT37M46S

Badi Bahas: Could Mahant Narendra Giri really commit suicide?