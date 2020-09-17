After Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey supports Ravi Kishan's Parliament speech

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stars have come out in support of actor-politician Ravi Kishan, who in the Parliament spoke about drug abuse earlier this week. Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Aamrapali Dubey shared that they stand with Ravi Kishan and he didn't say anything wrong.

Check out Nirahua and Aamrapali's reactions here:

On Monday, Ravi Kishan said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

He was slammed by actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, who in the Rajya Sabha, without taking any names said, "I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government."

Jaya Bachchan found support in various of her colleagues and industry friends. However, celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey have hit back at her.