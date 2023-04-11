Akanksha Dubey Death Case: Bhojpuri Actress' Family Members Demand CBI Probe

Lucknow: A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said, "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha`s family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha`s mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha`s family members believe that their daughter was murdered."

Akanksha was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film. At the time of her death, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai had said, "The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide."

Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, had come to Varanasi for the shooting a movie and was staying in the hotel under Sarnath police station area. When Dubey did not come out of the room till late morning the hotel staff, on the insistence of her colleagues, opened the gate of her room using a master key.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

Samar Singh is an accused in Akanksha Dubey`s alleged suicide case. Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation arrested him. The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including `Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2`, `Mujhse Shaadi Karogi` (Bhopuri) and `Veeron ke Veer`.