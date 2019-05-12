close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh 's selfie with her mother is too cute to miss-See pic

The supremely talented actress in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh, shared an endearing picture with her mom, on the occasion of Mother's Day. 

Akshara Singh &#039;s selfie with her mother is too cute to miss-See pic

New Delhi: The supremely talented actress in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh, shared an endearing picture with her mom, on the occasion of Mother's Day. 

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshara wrote, "No one is a better fighter than your MAA for you.
Happy mother’s day."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 653k followers on Instagram so far and her fan army. The stunning actress began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri.

Tags:
Akshara SinghMothers dayPawan SinghKhesari Lal Yadav
Next
Story

Monalisa celebrates Mother's Day with her mom-See pic

Must Watch

PT10M16S

Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses rally in UP