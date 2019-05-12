Akshara Singh 's selfie with her mother is too cute to miss-See pic

New Delhi: The supremely talented actress in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh, shared an endearing picture with her mom, on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshara wrote, "No one is a better fighter than your MAA for you.

Happy mother’s day."

Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 653k followers on Instagram so far and her fan army. The stunning actress began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri.