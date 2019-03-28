Akshara Singh shares a series of pics on social media, looks breathtaking—See inside

New Delhi: Akshara Singh is hailed as the most beautiful actress in Bhojpuri film industry. And looking at her recent series of pictures on social media, we can't agree more. She has a solid fanbase in the country and has several big hits to her credit.

The top actress recently went on a photo-sharing spree and posted pictures of hers where she is looking stunning. Check it out here:

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 603k followers on Instagram so far and her fan army is increasing with each passing day.

Akshara began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Fans love to watch her power star Pawan Singh on-screen. Their chemistry remains one of the best ones so far. Together, they have delivered some of the biggest hits in Bhojpuri movies.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri.