Akshara Singh sizzles in a glittery outfit-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Akshara Singh, who enjoys a huge fan base on social media, shared a picture in a blingy outfit. Akshara, who was in Motihari, for a musical concert donned a green glittery gown. The picture will definitely blow your mind!

Check it out!

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.