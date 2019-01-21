हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh slays in black in her latest Instagram post-Watch

New Delhi: The multi-talented actress of the Bhojpuri industry Akshara Singh is an avid social media user. She enjoys a huge fan following and her posts go viral in no time. Recently, the actress shared a picture in a black outfit and needless to say, she looks extremely stylish.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

