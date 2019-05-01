close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's desi look is full of colours—See pic

She has a solid fanbase and has several big hits to her credit.

Akshara Singh&#039;s desi look is full of colours—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Akshara Singh recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture in desi look. She donned the six-yard wonder yellow and wore a contrast pink blouse with it.

The mirror-selfie was captioned as: “#love #indianlook #onlywork #workinghard #loveyouall #positivevibesonly #onelife #spreadthelove.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #love #indianlook #onlywork #workinghard #loveyouall #positivevibesonly #onelife #spreadthelove

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Looks like it was taken in between a shoot.

She has a solid fanbase and has several big hits to her credit.

Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 653k followers on Instagram so far and her fan army. The stunning actress began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri.

 

 

Tags:
Akshara SinghAkshara Singh songsAkshara Singh picsbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

When Aamrapali Dubey met Priyanka Chopra—See pics

Must Watch

PT3M23S

News 25: Watch 25 top news stories of the day