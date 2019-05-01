Akshara Singh's desi look is full of colours—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses, Akshara Singh recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture in desi look. She donned the six-yard wonder yellow and wore a contrast pink blouse with it.

The mirror-selfie was captioned as: “#love #indianlook #onlywork #workinghard #loveyouall #positivevibesonly #onelife #spreadthelove.”

Looks like it was taken in between a shoot.

She has a solid fanbase and has several big hits to her credit.

Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 653k followers on Instagram so far and her fan army. The stunning actress began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. The actress has sung special devotional songs on important festivals such as—Kanwar and Navratri.