Akshara Singh's latest pic shows her in a stylish avatar—See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress cum singer, Akshara Singh has a strong social media presence. Her fans eagerly wait for her latest pictures and videos, as the actress posts them regularly, keeping her fandom high.

Akshara posted the latest picture on Instagram with a caption: “Since we cannot change reality let us change the eyes which see reality. #workmode #thankful #lovelife #aksavers #happiness #lovemyself #loveyouall #positivevibes #positivityaround #spreadthelove.”

Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.