Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's latest social media post is too cute to miss!

Akshara Singh shared yet another pic on social media app Instagram and it is too cute to miss!

Akshara Singh&#039;s latest social media post is too cute to miss!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With her melodious voice and angelic face, Akshara Singh can be called as one of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress-singer is often making headlines and has an ocean of fans supporting her. Akshara has worked with almost every top actor of the Bhojpuri industry and has lent her voice to many songs. As much as fans adore her songs, they love to check out her latest social media posts as well.

On Wednesday, Singh shared yet another pic on social media app Instagram and it is too cute to miss!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Fans have started showering love on the actress via comments.

On a related note, at the beginning of this month Akshara's new song titled 'Kasam Hai Bhula Dungi' released on YouTube and was much-loved by audience. The actress is increidbly talented and has a soothing voice.

Only last month, Akshara sang as many as 21 songs in one go ahead of Holi—the festival of colours. This can be considered a new record in the Bhojpuri music industry where a female actress has sung these many songs. Also, she is giving tough competition to leading male superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema.

The gorgeous actress began her career by working in tv serials and till date has worked in over 50 films.

Akshara SinghAkshara Singh picsAkshara Singh songsAkshara Singh Instagram
