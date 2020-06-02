Akshara Singh's sizzling Hindi rap song 'Kora Me Aaja Chhora' storms YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has released her Hindi rap 2020 song Kora Me Aaja Chhora on YouTube. The song has been sung by Akshara and lyrics are penned by Kundan Preet.

Watch 'Kora Me Aaja Chhora' song here:

The music is composed by Ashish Verma.

Akshara's songs and movies have always hit the right chord with the audiences. Her crooning abilities have always been appreciated and during festivals, Akshara does come out with her devotional albums and singles.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Akshara Singh is also practising social distancing and trying out yoga to stay fit. She even performed Surya Namaskar 20 times and shared her video some time back on social media.