Amrapali Dubey raises the mercury in a thigh-high slit gown—Pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, Amrapali Dubey is an active Instagram user. The actress regularly shares updates about her life on the social media app, keeping her fans happy.

In her latest post, Amrapali is seen posing in a thigh-high slit gown. The look is from one of her upcoming songs, revealed the actress.

Take a look at the pic here:

The caption says, “Song Shoot”

The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cinegoers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Amrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

In November last year, the actress tried her hand at singing as well and lent her voice to a devotional song on the festival of Chhat Puja.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.