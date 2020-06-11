An insight into Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's rise from a background dancer in Bollywood movies to a popular telly star

New Delhi: Actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa for her fans has had a long-standing career in movies - Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Telugu languages respectively. She started off from Hindi movie 'Jayate' in 1997 and went on to star in multiple movies, doing special roles or dance numbers.

She got noticed as a background dancer in filmmaker Shaad Ali's 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005) starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. She featured in the title song of the movie along with the filmmaker himself.

Not many know that her first Bhojpuri film came in 2008. Titled 'Bhole Shankar', it starred Bollywood legend Mithun Chakravarty and Manoj Tiwari in lead roles. 'Bhole Shankar' was the first Bhojpuri film to simultaneously release in overseas.

She went on to star in multiple movies in various languages. She became a famous name in Bhojpuri movie industry and has several hit songs to her credit. Finally, a turning point in her career came with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' in 2016.

She remained one of the most talked-about contestants that season and got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show.

Soon after the show, she was flooded with offers and Monalisa made her move into the television world with the supernatural show 'Nazar'. She played evil force Mohana in the 2018 show and won accolades for her role.

In 2020, the show saw its season 2 and again Monalisa was seen playing Madhulika Chaudhary in Nazar 2.

The actress is a famous personality on social media as well and her rising fanbase on Instagram is solid proof of it.