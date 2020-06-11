हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

An insight into Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's rise from a background dancer in Bollywood movies to a popular telly star

Not many know that her first Bhojpuri film came in 2008. Titled 'Bhole Shankar', it starred Bollywood legend Mithun Chakravarty and Manoj Tiwari in lead roles. 

An insight into Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa&#039;s rise from a background dancer in Bollywood movies to a popular telly star
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa for her fans has had a long-standing career in movies - Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Telugu languages respectively. She started off from Hindi movie 'Jayate' in 1997 and went on to star in multiple movies, doing special roles or dance numbers. 

She got noticed as a background dancer in filmmaker Shaad Ali's 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005) starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. She featured in the title song of the movie along with the filmmaker himself. 

Not many know that her first Bhojpuri film came in 2008. Titled 'Bhole Shankar', it starred Bollywood legend Mithun Chakravarty and Manoj Tiwari in lead roles. 'Bhole Shankar' was the first Bhojpuri film to simultaneously release in overseas. 

She went on to star in multiple movies in various languages. She became a famous name in Bhojpuri movie industry and has several hit songs to her credit. Finally, a turning point in her career came with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' in 2016. 

She remained one of the most talked-about contestants that season and got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. 

Soon after the show, she was flooded with offers and Monalisa made her move into the television world with the supernatural show 'Nazar'. She played evil force Mohana in the 2018 show and won accolades for her role.

In 2020, the show saw its season 2 and again Monalisa was seen playing Madhulika Chaudhary in Nazar 2. 

The actress is a famous personality on social media as well and her rising fanbase on Instagram is solid proof of it. 

 

Tags:
Monalisabhojpuri videosBhojpuri songsbhojpuri actressnazarnazar 2antara biswas
Next
Story

Bhojpuri siren Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s mind-blowing moves in ‘Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi’ creates a storm online
  • 2,86,579Confirmed
  • 8,102Deaths

Full coverage

  • 72,91,484Confirmed
  • 4,13,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M31S

Supreme Court's big comment on reservation: says, reservation is not a fundamental right