Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey wish Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on his birthday

On the work front, Dinesh lal would be seen in Nirahua Chalal London. The makes have shared several posters and video from the Bhojpuri which have gone viral and were viewed by lakhs of viewers.

And now, the makers have decided on the release date of the film and have zeroed upon on January 25, 2019. Yes, the Nirahua-Amrapali starrer is all set to arrive in theatres across Bihar and Jharkhand on January 25

The trailer of the film was released some time and was an instant hit.

Directed by Chandra Pant, the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production. It also stars Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra and Sonu Khatri. The shooting of the film has also taken place in London.

Nirahua and Amrapali come across as an ideal couple on screen. The two actors look incredibly good together, and hence they are regarded as Bhojpuri cinema's best reel-Jodi.

This super-hit Jodi has a number of other films slated to release and the list includes Jai Veeru, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe'.