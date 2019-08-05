Arvind Akela Kallu and Yamini Singh's action-packed 'Chhaliya' trailer released—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu and Yamini Singh have joined forces together for 'Chhaliya'. The makers have unveiled the power-packed trailer of the movie and looks like it is going to be a mega-hit.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie is a high-octane actioner and a family drama. The on-screen chemistry of the lead pair is also worth mentioning. Arvind Akela Kallu's impressive stunts will create the right kind of buzz amongst the fans to watch the movie.

'Chhaliya' features Arvind Akela Kallu, Yamini Singh in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Harsh Thakur, Nisha Jha, Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Samarth Chaturvedi, Maya Yadav, Anil Yadav, Baleshwar Singh, Kamalkant Mishra, Gauri Shankar, Niranjan Chaubey, Arjun Yadav, Seema Yadav, Munna Singh, Raj Kumar Singh, R.K Goshwami and Bittu Barnwal to name a few.

SK Chouhan has written the script and Avinash Jha (Ghoongharu) has composed the music. Manoj Matlabi, Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, Rishi Gwala and Rajesh Saharanuri have written the lyrics.

Action is by Shree Shershtha and art is by Manoj Chaudhari.

Chhaliya is directed by Pramod Shastri, produced by Gautam Singh and Anand R Srivastava is the co-producer.

The release date has not been announced as yet.