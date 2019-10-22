close

Arvind Akela Kallu

Arvind Akela Kallu-Poonam Dubey to star in a romantic movie

Arvind Akela Kallu-Poonam Dubey to star in a romantic movie

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Arvind Akela Kallu and model-actress Poonam Dubey will be seen in a romantic film soon. Made under the banner of Aadi Shakti Entertainment and Web Music production starring the two lead actors has gone on the floors. 

The shooting of the yet-to-be-titled venture has begun in Bhopal. Produced by Durga Prasad Majumdar and directed by Ravi Sinha, the romantic drama brings together Arvind and Poonam for the very first time on-screen. 

The movie also stars Chandni Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Ayaz Khan, Bandhu Khanna and Mehnaz in pivotal parts. The music will be composed by Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh. 

Bhojpurixp.com quoted Majumdar as saying that recently he finished shooting his film 'Tiranga' and now he will be completing back-to-back three movies including this untitled venture. 

This is the first time that Arvind Akela Kallu and Poonam Dubey have been romantically paired together on-screen

 

