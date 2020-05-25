Arvind Akela Kallu’s peppy Bhojpuri track ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’ is sure to rule the playlist

New Delhi: Bhojpuri rockstar Arvind Akela Kallu has brought to his fans the perfect song to flaunt your dance moves. It’s titled ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’. A peppy track which is sure to rule the playlist. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, only the audio track has been released, but it is a treat to all his fans. The foot-tapping beats of ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’ will make some of the people want to hit the dance floor.

‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’ released on Sunday and so far, it has garnered over 4 lakh views on YouTube.

Arvind Akela Kallu and Antra Singh Priyanka have provided playback to the song. RR Pankaj has written it while Raushan Singh has composed it.

Listen to ‘Nagin Dhun Pa Kud Kud Ke Nachab’ here.

Several Bhojpuri songs have made it to YouTube trends list amid the pandemic. Some old ones and some new ones are entertaining the audiences. Among the popular ones are songs of Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey.