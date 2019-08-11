Arvind Akela Kallu starrer Chaliya to release in September-See inside

New Delhi: The most-awaited film of Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu, Chaliya will release in September. Earlier, this month, a smashing poster of the film was unveiled by the makers which featured the entire star cast.

Director Pramod Shashtri revealed that the film will be unveiled in the month of September. However, the filmmaker did not reveal the exact date of the release.

For the unversed, Kallu hails from Buzxar and is one of the leading stars in the industry. The actor is gearing up for his film Chalaiya, which stars four female actresses.

'Chaliya' is a multi-starrer with Arvind Akela Kallu, Ritu Singh, Yamini Singh, Nisha Jha, Kanak Gupta in lead roles. Harsh Thakur, Manoj Tiger, Anil Yadav, Dev Singh, Baleshwar Singh, Samarth Chaturvedi, Maya Yadav, Gauri Shankar, Kamlakant Mishra, Niranjan Choubey, Munna Singh, Seema Yadav, Arjun Yadav, Rajkumar Singh Artists like RK Goswami, Bittu Baranwal, will be seen in pivotal parts.

Helmed under the banner of Star World, 'Chaliya' is co-produced by Anand Srivastava and written by SK Chauhan. Avinash Jha Ghungroo is the music director while Neetu Iqbal Singh is the DOP.

The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Riki Gupta are the choreographers.