Arvind Akela Kallu

Arvind Akela Kallu's brother Ashutosh Chaubey ties the knot

Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu's elder brother Ashutosh Chaubey aka Aashu Baba tied the knot in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. Kallu, who was present at the event, burnt the dance floor with his Chaliya heroine Yamini Singh. Their dance video has also gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu's elder brother Ashutosh Chaubey aka Aashu Baba tied the knot in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. Kallu, who was present at the event, burnt the dance floor with his Chaliya heroine Yamini Singh. Their dance video has also gone viral on social media.

Kallu's brother got married on March 7, 2019, and the best thing about his wedding was that it was dowry-free. The wedding was attended by some of the popular actors of the Bhojpuri industry. 

For the unversed, Kallu hails from Buzxar and is one of the leading stars in the industry. The actor is gearing up for his film Chalaiya, which stars four female actresses.

'Chaliya' is a multi-starrer with Arvind Akela Kallu, Ritu Singh, Yamini Singh, Nisha Jha, Kanak Gupta in lead roles. Harsh Thakur, Manoj Tiger, Anil Yadav, Dev Singh, Baleshwar Singh, Samarth Chaturvedi, Maya Yadav, Gauri Shankar, Kamlakant Mishra, Niranjan Choubey, Munna Singh, Seema Yadav, Arjun Yadav, Rajkumar Singh Artists like RK Goswami, Bittu Baranwal, will be seen in pivotal parts.

Helmed under the banner of Star World, 'Chaliya' is co-produced by Anand Srivastava and written by SK Chauhan. Avinash Jha Ghungroo is the music director while Neetu Iqbal Singh is the DOP. 

The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Riki Gupta are the choreographers.

