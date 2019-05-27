Arvind Akela Kallu's new song Kaduwa Ke Ras crosses over 1 million views on Youtube

New Delhi: Helmed under the banner of Rajgharana films, the film Pathhar Ke Sanam wreaked havoc on social media. It became immensely popular on Youtube and garnered a million views on the day of its release. The film has been produced by Neeraj Randhir and produced by Aditya Kumar Jha and produced by Amit Kumar.

The makers have released a new song from the film Kaduwa Ke Ras, which has been crooned by Arvind Akela Kallu. The song went viral on Youtube instantly and garnered over 1 million views.

Arvind has not just lent his voice but also starred in the music video. Seen with him is actress Yamini Singh, whose chemistry with Kallu is taking away all the attention.

The film stars Arvind Akela Kallu, Superstar villain Avdhash Mishra, Yamini Singh, Dev Singh, Anita Rawat, Rohit Singh Matru, Sanjay Mahanand, Prem Dubey, Deepak Sinha, Roop Singh, Arun Yadav, Sujit Sarthak, Narendra Singh etc.